Centurions’ Cup opponents revealed

Leigh will face Championship side Hull KR in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

The draw took place live on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Breakfast Show this morning, and put the Super League side against the side they replaced in the top flight.

Rovers will travel to Leigh Sports Village on the weekend of April 22-23 for the clash.

Conducting the draw was former Great Britain, England and Wigan Jason Robinson OBE, who was picking the home balls. Away teams were drawn by Breakfast Show presenter, Rachel Burden.

Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Centurions, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants all joined the draw in which 16 teams representing the Betfred Super League, Kingstone Press Championship and League 1 were drawn against each other.

Toronto Wolfpack, who defeated Kingstone Press Championship side London Broncos last weekend will travel to face Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium.

York City Knights were drawn against Barrow Raiders in the only all Kingstone Press League 1 fixture of the round.

All fifth round ties will be played over the weekend of April 22-23.

More than 23,000 viewers tuned in on Saturday to watch Oldham RLFC take on Haydock ARLFC and a fifth round game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, the fixture chosen will be announced in due course.

2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round draw in full is as follows:

Leigh Centurions v Hull Kingston Rovers

Featherstone Rovers v Oldham RLFC

Leeds Rhinos v Doncaster

Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack

Whitehaven or Oxford RLFC v Halifax

Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs

Huddersfield Giants v Swinton Lions

York City Knights v Barrow Raiders

