Beaumont’s backing for coach Jukes

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont pledged his support to coach Neil Jukes following Friday’s defeat at Huddersfield by posting a message to a Leigh fans Facebook page.

As Centurions suffered another defeat, the Leigh Centurions SL Fans and News Page was - as usual - a hive of activity with supporters making their views known.

But Beaumont, who earlier in the season used his programme notes to state he wouldn’t sack Jukes who guided the club to Super League last season, posted on the Facebook page to reiterate his backing for the coach. He stated: “May I please use this page to put some people out of their misery! As I have said countless times I will not sack Neil Jukes pure and simple so can I respectfully request you support him and the lads and if you choose not to as is your prerogative can I respectfully request you leave those that wish to support them to get on with it until it’s over. Many thanks in anticipation of your cooperation and a humongous respect and appreciation to all of you showing your support x God bless [sic]”

This Friday, Leigh complete their regular Super League fixtures with a home game against Challenge Cup semi-finalists Salford Red Devils at the Sports Village.

Coached by former Leigh scrum-half Ian Watson, Salford have been one of the surprise successes of the season, spending much of the campaign in second spot on the ladder. However, they were soundly beaten at Castleford on Friday with some suggesting they already have their eye on the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Centurions can still finish in 11th – if they win and Widnes lose to Warrington – and it’s only then when the middle eight fixtures will be confirmed.

Jukes is hoping that his players can find some form ahead of the play-offs and remains upbeat about his side’s chances of avoiding relegation.

“We have got to keep hanging in there,” said Jukes. “We have to do the tough stuff for longer. We need to keep turning up for each other but the lack of momentum doesn’t bother me.

“We are looking for some confidence and I saw some things against Huddersfield on Friday which gave me some hope.

“Everybody wants to get on the front foot – we’ve seen that with Warrington in the last two weeks. We have got to brush ourselves down and get back into it.

“But ultimately it’s about getting a full 80-minute performance and we need to cut out the sloppiness but that’s the challenge to us as coaches. The eights are all about starting well. It’s a tough competition and we’re not hiding away from it because we’ve been there and we’ve done it and got the t-shirts.”

