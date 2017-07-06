Beaumont fined for ‘joke shop’ comment

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has been fined £2,000 and warned about his future conduct after he claimed referees were making Super League “a joke shop”.

Beaumont took the unusual step of taking the post-match press conference following the Centurions’ 38-0 home defeat by Castleford in May to express his anger over the performance of referee Chris Kendall and match officials in general.

“You talk to every owner and coach and they can’t say anything because they’re scared of getting fined,” he said. “I don’t care about getting fined, I really genuinely don’t.

“We need to stand up as a sport and talk about it because it’s making our game look like a laughing stock. It’s a joke shop. It’s incompetent and it’s not good enough.”

The Rugby Football League says Beaumont was found guilty of improper conduct and has 14 days in which to submit an appeal