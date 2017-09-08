Army veteran Greg gunning for gold

A veteran who had his leg ripped apart by a bomb is going for gold at the 2017 Invictus Games in Canada

Greg Dunnings, from Fulwood, will travel to Toronto to compete in the indoor rowing and shot put events, taking place between September 23 and 30.

Greg in his military days

The 26-year-old said: “A lot of people use the Games and its sense of teamwork for rehabilitation. Personally, for me, it’s the competitiveness that helps. I want to win.

“I’m so excited I can’t wait; I’ve never been to Canada before.”

Greg was on foot patrol in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, when an IED was activated close by, throwing him into the air and seriously injuring his leg.

His leg was saved but Greg endured three months in a wheelchair followed by five months on crutches.

Greg was crowned as Preston's Strongest Man in 2015

Greg said: “It was a long and gradual process and, in total, it took me two years to get to a reasonable level of fitness.

“It was the hardest two years of my life. But I was determined I wasn’t going to let my injuries beat me.”

Greg has recently been working at the School of Military, based in Leigh, an institution instilling traditional principles and morals into pupils, which has worked with several Preston schools.

He said: “I’ve been delivering 12 week health and fitness courses, using my military ethos to build confidence.

“The overall aim has been just to help with building resilience.”