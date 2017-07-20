Acton ban extended

Jamie Acton’s season is over after the Leigh forward failed in his appeal against a nine-match ban and saw the suspension increased to four months.

The 25-year-old was given the original punishment by the Rugby Football League for man-handling an injured Greg Bird during the Centurions’ Super League defeat at Catalans Dragons on July 1.

Acton, who was seen by television viewers picking up a prone Bird one-handed before dumping him back to the ground, was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade F offence of “other contrary behaviour”.

The case was twice postponed at the request of his club, who said they needed more time to prepare his defence, and he admitted the charge when he appeared in front of an independent disciplinary tribunal in Leeds on Tuesday evening, although he contested the grading.

The tribunal felt the grading was correct and imposed a nine-game ban and a £300 fine, which Acton contested unsuccessfully.

“Jamie Acton @LeighCenturions appealed the decision & severity of his ban. Independent Tribunal dismissed his appeal & the original ban,” the RFL tweeted.

“The Independent Tribunal instead issued Acton with a four month ban, backdated to July 1st (date of the offence).”

Under his original suspension, Acton - who has been charged with five offences this year - would have been available for Leigh’s last match of the Super 8s Qualifiers and the Million Pound Game, if necessary.

But the Centurions must now play the rest of their season without the former Wigan academy prop.