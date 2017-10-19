Yellow weather warning for wind issued

A yellow weather warning has been issued as high winds are set to batter parts of the North West this Saturday, says the Met Office.

And residents in coastal areas are being warned to be prepared as winds of up to 70mph winds may lead to flooding, dangerous conditions and travel disruption.

The warning is in place throughout Saturday, October 21 from 4am until midnight.

A Met Office spokesman said: "An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a swathe of strong winds over southwestern areas early on Saturday, these steadily transferring east through the morning and early afternoon.

"The winds initially southwesterly will gradually turn westerly later whilst also slowly easing.

"Gusts exceeding 50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, with gusts of around 70 mph along exposed coastal areas. These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions around the coast.

"Some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties.

"Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible."