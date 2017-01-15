Year of success for dog rescue

A borough animal charity celebrates homing 70 dogs in their most successful year to date.

Makants Greyhound Rescue NW, based in Tyldesley, has recently celebrated its third year rescuing greyhounds from all over the country.

Since 2013 the charity has given 139 dogs permanent homes.

Founder Siobhan Hoppley was horrified by the number of unwanted greyhounds being put to sleep and decided to take action.

With the help of 35 volunteers, the mum-of-two takes unwanted greyhounds from trainers all over the country, when they become too old or injured to race.

“Most dogs that come to us have lived in a kennel their whole life, trainers often take them home for the weekend to get them used to living in a house, they’re always fascinated by things like TVs.

“Greyhounds make lovely pets, they have a gentle, trusting nature and are really low maintenance. People don’t realise but they sleep up to 17 hours a day.”

Siobhan’s home based rescue centre looks after 12 dogs at a time and is hoping to expand.

To support and get involved with Makant’s Greyhound Rescue, go to makantsgreyhoundrescue.co.uk