Wigan Green Party campaigner to stand for GM mayor

A Wigan campaigner has been chosen as the Green Party candidate for the upcoming Greater Manchester mayoral elections.

Will Patterson, who has stood in both parliamentary and local elections in the borough, replaces Deyika Nzeribe who died earlier this year.

Mr Patterson said on Twitter: "These are tough circumstances to run in, but I'm honoured that I have the chance to continue the great work Deyika started."

The chairman of the Wigan and Leigh branch of the Green Party will be up against Leigh MP Andy Burnham (Labour), Sean Anstee (Conservative), Stephen Morris (English Democrats), Jane Brophy (Liberal Democrats), Marcus Farmer (Independent) and Shneur Odze (Ukip).

The elections for the first ever mayor of Greater Manchester will take place in May.

Mr Patterson told Wigan Today: "I will offer Wigan borough and the whole of Greater Manchester the Green voice we need.

"I'll be fighting to save our Green Belt, replace the discredited Spatial Framework with a People's Housing Plan, and make the Combined Authority more democratic."