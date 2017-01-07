Wigan bouncers sprayed in face with noxious substance

Club and security chiefs have blasted yobs after yet another Wigan town centre attack in which bouncers are sprayed in the face with a noxious substance.

A young doorman on his way to work at the Indiependence bar on King Street West was the latest to fall prey to these terrifying assaults which leave victims fearing they might be scarred or blinded with acid.

These attacks have come as a bit of a shock to our lads who are decent, family guys Gordon Lamb

Thankfully the stinging liquids so far haven’t caused lasting damage although each incident has led to the victims’ being hospitalised.

But the ambushes have been roundly condemned by their bosses and the owner of the club where two of the attacks have taken place. Police are also appealing for witnesses.

The Wigan Evening Post reported the first attack last August when three men armed with baseball bats and a cannister sprayed the aerosol in the faces of several doormen.

There has since been an incident outside the Revolution Bar on King Street. And then at 10.20pm on the evening of Wednesday December 28, the doorman in his 20s was set upon as he walked from his car to work at Indiependence.

His eyes stinging, he was taken to Wigan Infirmary for a check-up and his since made a full recovery.

The doors at Indiependence are staffed by Professional Security UK. Operations director Gordon Lamb said today: “Most people out and about in Wigan town centre on a night are just fine but there is also, sadly, a small but horrible element too.

“These people are trouble-makers who are trying it on with a certain place when they have had a bad night and have been knocked back.

“These attacks have come as a bit of a shock to our lads who are decent, family guys. It’s the sort of thing you read about in the paper than expect to experience yourself. I can’t imagine how I would feel if I thought that something just sprayed in my face might be acid which could leave me blind or scarred for life.

“But they have handled these difficult situations very professionally and have been keen to get back to work.

“We have spoken to licensing about these incidents about identifying the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

Indiependence owner Tony Callaghan added: “We condemn this kind of behaviour completely. It takest the lowest of the low to be spraying people in the face with substances, leaving the victims not knowing what effect it might have.”

The Evening Post approached Wigan-based Radius Security, whose staff man the doors at Revolution, for a comment but a reply had not been given at the time of going to press.

A Wigan Police spokesman said: “At around 10.20pm on Wednesday December 28, police were called to reports of an assault outside a property on King Street West, Wigan.

“Three unknown males approached a man outside the property and sprayed him in the face with a canister containing a substance. All three offenders then fled the scene.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 2243 of 28/12/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”