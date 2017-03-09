Wigan Beer Festival reaches 30-year milestone

Real ale fans raised their glasses to wish Wigan’s annual beer bash a very happy 30th birthday!

Wigan Camra Beer Festival marked its pearl anniversary with three days celebrating all things hopped.

Thousands of drinkers came through the doors at Robin Park to sample around 80 real ales as well as a huge selection of foreign beers, keg craft products and real ciders and perries.

The birthday party kicked off in style with revellers being welcomed to the opening Thursday night session for free for the first time.

The celebration continued with the traditional quiet session on Friday afternoon before musicians took to the stage to provide the soundtrack to the Friday night and Saturday proceedings.

As usual punters were encouraged to come along in fancy dress for the final day, with many of the bar staff and customers dressing up in birthday-themed gear

Wigan’s breweries were once again well represented alongside a host of top brews including previous winners of the Champion Beer of Britain awards.

