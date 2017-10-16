Why is the sun and sky such a weird colour?

While the region braces itself for the possible arrival of Storm Ophelia, here in the North West we have been experiencing a hurricane sun.
READ MORE: LIVE: All the latest as Storm Ophelia set to hit the region
According to a Met Office Tweet ex-Hurricane Ophelia has drawn Saharan dust north to the UK, making the sun appear red.
Some people have said there is a strange burning smell accompanying today's weather phenomenon.
The high winds are predicted to affect the region until midnight on Monday October 16 when the bad weather will move north.
Almost Done!
Registering with Leigh Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.