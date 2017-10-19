Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Virgil Tanasa: Hope Street, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Hindley High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Rachel Williams: Leigh Road, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Leigh Central Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Dean Anthony Mathew Clementson (25): Stanley Street, Atherton - Burglary at Little Rainbows Two Nursery, stealing £155 worth of electronic goods: Jailed for six months as prolific offender, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.



Andrew David France (30): Platt Street, Leigh - Drove at a speed over 40mph on a restricted road, Woolston Grange Avenue, Cheshire: Fined £115, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.



Dean Kenneth Twist (25): Ludlow Drive, Leigh - Drink driving on Bryn Road, Wigan, with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for two months as was subject to a suspended sentence given for assault at the time of the offence, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, disqualified from driving for 28 months.



Petru Serban (24): Firs Lane, Leigh - Without lawful excuse, damaged a Skoda to the value of £1,000 belonging to Brian Peebles: Fined £430, pay £250 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £43, pay costs of £650 to the Crown Prosecution Service.



Adam Battersby (28): Elliot Drive, Hindley - Drove dangerously on Manchester Road, Ince, failed to stop after being instructed to so by a constable in uniform: Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.



Gareth Redmond (36): Brooklands Avenue, Atherton - Failed to stop at the scene of an accident in which a person was injured and failed to report the accident to police, drove without due care and attention: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.



Donna Marie Bowers (40): Eastleigh Crescent, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Bedford High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.



Olga Gaborova (36): Gordon Street, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Lowton High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £170, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Gary Steven Cooper (35): Drove with the proportion of cocaine and cannabis derivative in the blood exceeded the specified limit, drove without insurance, drove whilst disqualified: Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.



Gary Steven Cope (51): Car Bank Street, Atherton - At Wigan, assaulted Adam Taylor by beating: Fined £262, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, no compensation ordered as a family matter they are trying to resolve.



Siobhan Cahir (31): Ribble Drive, Norley Hall - Being the parent of a child at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Jailed for 28 days, suspended for 12 months as third offence of a similar nature, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100.