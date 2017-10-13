Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Terry Pemberton (50): Schofield Street, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Lowton High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Bethany Jean Evans (22): Railway Road, Leigh - Did not take steps to ensure a Staffordshire bull terrier was kept in a suitable environment and did not give it adequate care or supervision: 12-month community order with four-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £600.



Rebecca Charnock (30) and Darren Norman David Mullen (40): Regina Crescent, Higher Folds -Being the parent of a child at St Mary’s RC High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £150.



Roman Jan Katulski (47): Railway Road, Leigh - Drink driving on Gibfield Park Way, Atherton, with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.



Gail Maher (33): Maple Crescent, Leigh - Failed to promptly alert the Department of Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to jobseekers allowance: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.



Nicola Lloyd (36): Devonshire Road, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for shoplifting and failing to surrender to custody: Order revoked and jailed for 28 days, suspended for one year with the defendant to attend a rehabilitation activity requirement.



William Poston (56): Mather Street, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue but made more onerous with unpaid work requirement for 40 hours.



Anthony Entwistle (33) and Samantha Entwistle: Rosedale Avenue, Atherton - Being the parent of a child at Meadowbank Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Sharon Jolley (37): Ashdale Road, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Hindley High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £40.



Rebecca Lloyd: Laurel Grove, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Bedford High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Derek Wells (30): Chatburn Avenue, Golbrone - Drink driving on Lowton Road, Lowton, with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance or a licence, without lawful authority took a Ford Focus and before it was recovered damage was caused: 12-month community order with alcohol treatment requirement and eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.



Martin David Hulme (42): Robert Street, Platt Bridge - Possession of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.