Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Ryan Neil Pinkney (28): Eyet Street, Leigh - Drove on Sandy Lane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his blood, 165 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Community order made by way of alcohol requirement treatment for six months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 46 months. Required to pay victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.



Lyndsey Ann Potts (35): Devonshire Road, Atherton - Stole two flower pots to the value of £40 belonging to Howcroft Designer Floor Covering, withdrew cash from a cash machine without the cardholder’s consent: Jailed for 23 weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a breach of trust on a vulnerable victim, pay total compensation of £880, drug rehabilitation requirement.



Scott Brew (23): Shelley Street, Leigh - Disclosed a sexual photograph or film without consent of the individual appearing in the photograph or film, took indecent photos of a child, being an offender under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 failed to notify police of a change in address: Guilty pleas indicated and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing hearing on October 6.



Scott William Thomas Black (29): Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge - Drove on Riverway, Wigan, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months. Fined £120. Required to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.



Jonathan David Dixon-Foster (30): Glebe Street, Leigh - Without reasonable excuse, attended an address at Lingards Drive, Leigh, when prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: 12-month community order, unpaid work requirement for 40 hours, required to pay victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.



Christopher Hellam (27): Hawthorns, Water Street, Atherton - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue but made more onerous with 20 hours of unpaid work to be completed.



Ryan Alexander Sidgwick (34): Etherstone Street, Leigh - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £100.



Adele Culshaw: Salisbury Avenue, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Edmund Arrowsmith High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Anna Else (38) and Philip John Else (42): Barrie Street, Leigh - Being the parent of two children at Westleigh High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £50.



David Fairhurst (45): Salisbury Avenue, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Edmund Arrowsmith High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.



Bradley Paul Smith (23): Patterdale Place, Higher Ince - Damaged a Vauxhall Corsa, without lawful excuse, to the value of £570 belonging to Jessica Nicholson. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, required to pay compensation of £570.



Stefan Roper (27): Mitchell Street, Newtown - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for criminal damage: Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months.