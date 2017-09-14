Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Scott Alan Cunningham (27): Broadway, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50.

Matthew James Marshall (26): Selwyn Street, Leigh - Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Carry out 15 hours of unpaid work.

Kevin Green (38): Diane Road, Ashton - Attended without reasonable excuse an address on Edge Green Lane, Golborne which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order, drove a motor vehicle on Golborne Road, Wigan, with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, produced 12 plants of cannabis: Community order, unpaid work requirement of 150 hours, restraining order not to contact Amanda Dixon and not to enter Edge Green Lane, Golborne, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Scott West (28): Archer Street, Leigh- Breaching restraining order by attending Dakins Road, Leigh, without reasonable excuse: 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Required to pay victim surcharge of £115.

James Alty (57): Gloucester Street, Atherton - Dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which you knew would affect entitlement to Carers Allowance: Conditionally discharged for 24 months, to pay victim surcharge of £20, to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dale Robert Bailey (21): Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault: Community order revoked, committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for six months.

Robert Harrison (26): Abbey Lane, Leigh - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for theft offences: Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Ryan Morris (29): Douglas Road, Leigh - Drove on Atherleigh Way without due care and attention, failure to report and accident, failed to stop after and accident. Fined £270, to pay victim surcharge of £30, to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, seven points added to the driving license.

Karen Cooke (37): Sarah Street, Hindley Green - Assaulted PC Brownlow in the execution of his duty: Conditionally discharged for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, to pay victim surcharge of £20, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Doherty (50): Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong - Assaulted Christopher Aaron by beating him: Community order made to be under curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring. To pay compensation of £50, to pay victim surcharge of £85, to pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alan Wright (48): Bolton Road, Bamfurlong - Assaulted Christopher Aaron by beating him: Community order made to be under curfew for six weeks with electronic monitoring, to pay compensation of £50, to pay victim surcharge of £85, to pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Scott Baldwin (30): Ince Green Lane, Ince - Drove on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour: Fined £80, pay a surcharge of £30 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with five points.

Elizabeth Winstanley (25): Grasmere Avenue, Higher Ince - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given fordrink driving: Community order revoked, committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.