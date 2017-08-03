Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Colin Paul Herbert (35): Empress Drive, Leigh - Failed to surrender to custody at a police station: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Carl Taylor (43): Cedar Road, Leigh - Stole sirloin steak to the value of £49 belonging to Marks & Spencer in Leigh, committed an offence while a community order given for shoplifitng was in force: Jailed for 10 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Darren Williams (40): Robson Place, Abram - Used a motor vehicle on Rydal Place, Abram, without insurance and without a licence: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £210 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Tina Macdonald (40): Lindow Street, Leigh - Damaged a towing caravan to the value of £1,500 belonging to Sandra Howard: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £750 compensation.

Cornelius Renny Shaw (53): Findlay Street, Leigh - Damaged a towing caravan to the value of £1,500 belonging to Sandra Howard; 12-month community order with 10-week curfew, pay £750 compensation.

Jordan David John Newton (23): Sherriffs Drive, Tyldesley - Being the driver of a vehicle in which an accident occurred, failed to report the accident to police: Fined £335, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £33, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Philip Whitty (50): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Drove a Mercedes Benz on Atherton Road without insurance: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Peter Collins (58): Rosevale Close, Hindley - Made indecent photos of a child, category A and category B, possession of a prohibited image of a child: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 14.

Daniel Martin Ward (26): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Assaulted Martin Scully by beating, failed to surrender to custody, drove without due care and attention: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving licence endorsed with seven penalty points.

Joanna Wignall (38): Nel Pan Lane, Leigh - Being the parent of a child, failed to ensure they attended regularly at Three Towers Academy: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months as persistent failure to send their child to school and cooperate with authorities, unpaid work requirement for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100.

Martin Robert Power (44): Levens Place, Higher Ince - Assaulted Kerry Bamber by beating: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Harvey Mills (39): Swinley Lane, Wigan - Harassment of Joann Kemp: 12-month community order, restraining order not to contact Joann Kemp or enter Wigan Market Hall or outdoor marker area: Fined £100, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dawn Miller (38): Christopher Street, Wigan - Caused unnecessary suffering to a Shih Tzu dog named Tilly, Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a £115 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £300.

Martin James Murrell (32): Swinley Road, Swinley - Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for assaulting Carrie-Anne Bradshaw by beating: Jailed for eight weeks.