Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Lauren Bernadette Sharratt (24): Blantyre Street, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to housing benefit: Six-month community order with four-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Carl James Blackledge (37): Clywd Street, Rhyl - At Leigh, assaulted Kimberley Hilton by beating: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Francis Buxton (43): Bodmin Road, Astley - Drove on Ardwick Green South in a Peugeot car that was unlicensed: Fined £105, ordered to pay £36 vehicle excise back duty, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Charlene McGarry (33): Waverley Road, Hindley - Drove dangerously on Chapel Street, Leigh, drug driving with cocaine in the blood, drove without insurance: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lee Melvin Penk (48): Holt Street, Hindley - Damaged a window to the value of £300 belonging to Alice Penk without lawful excuse: Fined £110, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Samantha Cartwright (27) and Timothy Cartwright (34): Etherstone Street, Leigh - Being the parents of a child at Pennington Christ Church CE Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Both fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £50.

Daniel Mark Williams (30): Tower Grove, Leigh - Drink driving on Queensway, Leigh, with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £260, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months with the disqualification reduced by 20 weeks if a driver awareness course is completed.

David Percival Hoare (51): Broadway, Hindley - Pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment of Gillian Flynn by making numerous phone calls, text messages and visiting her address: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £105 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Holland (24): Holmsfield Close, New Springs - Assaulted Danielle Barker by beating, drove on Claydon Drive, Wigan, without a licence and without insurance: Jailed for 18 weeks, pay £50 compensation, disqualified from driving for six months.

Anthony Brown (51): No fixed address - At Wigan, without lawful excuse, damaged a TV to the value of £100 belonging to Damien Titterington, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with notification requirements as part of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and breached a sexual harm prevention order by possessing two smart phones: Jailed for 10 weeks.

Michael Lee Berry (34): Thorburn Road, Norley Hall - Damaged a wing mirror on a taxi to the value of £174 belonging to Bilal Nazir: Fined £80, pay £174 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85.

James Wayne Ahearne (19): Lambton Street, Pemberton - Stole CDs to the value of £30 belonging to Nicole Brewer, entered as a trespasser at a non-dwelling on City Road, Wigan, and stole tools and body building supplements to the value of £600: Jailed for 22 weeks.