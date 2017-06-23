Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Gaynor Michelle Blanchard (43): Cherry Tree Grove, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Lowton High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly, committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order given for failing to ensure her children attended regularly at school: Jailed for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

James Daniel Cunliffe (28): Wigan Road, Leigh -Without lawful excuse, damaged household items to the value of £230 belonging to Joanne Cunliffe, assaulted Joanne Cunliffe by beating: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £230 in compensation to the victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher Bond (38): No fixed address - Stole deodorants to the value of £20 belonging to Morrisons in Leigh, without reasonable cause failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for four weeks, pay £20 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Neil William Hodson (41): Arundel Street, Hindley - Drunk and disorderly in Berkley Square, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nadia Samira Hoque (18): The Elms, Newton Road, Lowton - Drink driving on Organ Street with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £190, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualifed from driving for 12 months.

Jordan Paul Jones (21): Hamilton Street, Atherton - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gary Francis (42): Parkfields, Abram - Drink driving on Hall Lane, Aspull, with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months

Susana Marie Fernandez-Parker (29): Garden Vale, Leigh - Failed to given information in relation to the driver of a vehicle,a Nissan Micra, alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £365, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £585to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Barrie Cumberbirch (42): Ridyard Street, Platt Bridge - Entered as a trespasser at Poundworld and stole two mobile phones, purses and cash to the value of £578, entered as a trespasser at the Royal Albert Infirmary and stole items on two occasions: Jailed for 12 months.

Kathryn Glynn (44): North Street, Ashton - Being the parent of a child at St Thomas’ CE Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: 12-month conditional discharge, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £100 costs.

Dylan Latham (23): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days as repeated breaches of post-sentence supervision requirement.

William Francis Pojunas (30): Greenway, Ashton - Breach of the peace: Bound over in the sum of £100 for one year, especially towards John Wilcox and Elizabeth Wilcox.