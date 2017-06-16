Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Nicola Jay Lloyd (36): Devonshire Road, Atherton – Stole two pasta dishes to the value of £5 belonging to Heron Foods and failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody: Community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £10, pay compensation of £5, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Sandeep Arora (42): Railway Road, Leigh - When suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle, failed, without reasonable excuse, to provide specimen of breath for analysis, and drove while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, assaulted Debbie Hart by beating her: Jailed for 22 weeks, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years, restraining order where prohibited from contacting Debbie Hart and prohibited from entering the village of Donnington.

Liam Joseph Norcup (31): Hayward House, Atherton – Resisted police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Lee Anderson (39): Fallowbrook, Leigh - Drink driving with 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order made, 300 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 29 months.

Chantal Eloisa Watson (24): Granville Street, Hindley - Drink driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes and drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and insurance: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Mihai Alexandru Kelemen (19): Railway Road, Leigh - Drove a Renault Megane on Ratcliffe Street without due care and attention, drove without a licence and without insurance: Fined £380, pay £300 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £38, driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points, pay costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Owolabe Muritala Oderinde (23): Derwent Road, Hindley - Drove on Marsh Row while disqualified and without insurance: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 pay a surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael James Bosy (19): Greenfields Crescent, Ashton - Drink driving on Pottery Road with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £270, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ryan John Charlton (32): Albert Street, Newtown - Possession of methadone: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Garry Steven John Lally (26): Wigan Road, Aspull - Assaulted Dominic Coote, causing actual bodily harm, damaged a front door window to the value of £40 belonging to Dominic Coote: Guilty pleas, committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on June 28.

Mark Anthony Prior (42): Priory Road, Bryn – Drove at a speed exceeding 50mph on the M6 motorway in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three points.