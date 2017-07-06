War memorial request by MP knocked back

A borough MP has expressed concern over a decision to move a war memorial from a now-closed bank.

Chris Green raised NatWest’s decision to move the memorial from Westhoughton to its Wigan branch with the company’s chief executive.

The memorial at the now-closed Westhoughton branch was erected to commemorate three fallen former colleagues at the Hindley branch who died in the two world wars.

When the Hindley branch closed in 1997 it was transferred to Westhoughton.

Now that branch is set to close, the bank’s bosses plan to move the memorial to Standishgate in Wigan.

Mr Green wrote asking for the plan to be reconsidered, adding: “I believe that we should be able to find a better home for the memorial here in Westhoughton.”

However, NatWest say the decision will remain in place.

A spokesman added: “While it is clear the memorials mean a great deal to the Westhoughton community, the individuals for whom the memorial was commissioned have no connections to Westhoughton.”