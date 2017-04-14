Veterans donate Easter eggs to the vulnerable

Generous veterans donated Easter eggs to give some of Leigh’s most vulnerable people a small chocolate treat.

Ex-military personnel at the Leigh Armed Forces Breakfast Club collected the sweet gifts for local women and children in need for the second year in a row.

Avis Freeman, from the Leigh Soroptimists group, visited the veterans’ group to collect the eggs and take them to a women’s refuge in the town.

Ian Parkinson, founder of the Leigh breakfast club, said: “We want to support people in our community who are in need, many of us at the breakfast club have faced some form of adversity in our lives. It’s only right that we all give something back to those who need it. A total of 51 eggs were donated and I am grateful to everyone who contributed.”

The Leigh Armed Forces Breakfast Club is part of a national network of similar groups giving those who have served on the front line the chance to meet new people with similar experiences over a meal.

The club is also open to current serving military personnel and family members of those who are in the armed forces.

The Leigh group meets every Saturday at 10am at the Thomas Burke pub in the town centre. New members are always welcome.