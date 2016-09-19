Van destroyed in suspicious blaze

A van was burnt out in a fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Crews were called to the white Ford Transit van on open land in Hindsford at around 5am on Monday.

They found the vehicle well alight at the end of Powys Street and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames.

The fire is being treated as suspicious as the van’s number plates had been removed. The vehicle was almost completely destroyed by the blaze.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been informed of the incident.

The fire crews were at the scene for around an hour.