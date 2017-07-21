Unique scheme creates affordable new homes

The official launch date for an ambitious multi-million pound housing and leisure development has been revealed.

The first homes at the £10m Astley Point complex on the site of the old Rendezvous will go on sale to the public next month.

Developers Salcaul are creating 14 houses and 14 apartments on the 4.5 hectare site and say residents will be able to move into their new addresses within a couple of months.

The launch event takes place at the Greyhound Hotel at the start of August.

Work is also progressing on the dining and entertainment facilities which it is hoped will create scores of jobs in the Astley area.

Sean McCaul, director atSalcaul, said: “We are thrilled with the progress we are making at Astley Point and we’ve already received over 250 enquiries from potential purchasers.

“We are launching the homes for sale off-plan but the first houses will be ready to move in by mid-September 2017.

“Our architects Cartwright and Gross have created a truly exciting scheme for the site which will set the new homes and leisure opportunities in stunning landscaped surroundings informed by the local heritage, history and countryside.

“ We’ve also received huge amount of interest in our commercial leisure space and are pleased to say that all the units have now been taken.”

Although prices for the apartments start at £150,000 and the houses at £320,000 the developers have also said some of the properties will be affordable thanks to a deal struck with Wigan Council and the use of the Help to Buy scheme. Astley Point will also have three restaurants, a wine bar and events venue overlooking the lake and gardens. The facilities will hopefully create more than 70 new jobs and the businesses which successfully applied to run them will be announced in mid-September.

Salcaul is a joint venture between Salboy, owned by Betfred boss Fred Done and Simon Ismail, and local property development firm Redwaters.

Mr Ismail said: “We are forward to producing a first class development that will provide much needed facilities for the local area.”

The launch event for the residential properties is at the Greyhound Hotel on Warrington Road on Thursday August 3. To find out more visit www.astleypoint.com

For more information about eligibility for affordable homes visit www.wigan.gov.uk/affordablehomeownership