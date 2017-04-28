Unique cinema experience for Grease fans

Wigan fans of one of the most iconic movie musicals of all time, Grease, will be able to experience the film as never before.

A special event is to be held at The Old Granada Studios in Manchester at the beginning of next month for all fans of the hugely popular film.

So many people from around the world love Grease, myself included, and we can’t wait for them to experience it live Stuart Barber

The television studio will open its doors to a unique cinema experience, presenting the beloved production in a never before seen way. The event will be showing the nostalgic musical five times over the course of two days.

Guests can expect an array of surprise performances from professional dancers, an extensive Grease themed cocktail menu and specially prepared street food, cooked by some of Manchester’s best chefs, served directly to your table by waiting staff.

And the Grease cinema experience will be offering a free cocktail to anybody willing to attend the event dressed as head T Bird Danny Zuko or, if they’re feeling brave, Sandy Olsson in her iconic final outfit. The event is taking place at the Old Granada Studios, famous for being home to television programmes such as Take Me Out, Coronation Street and University Challenge, on Friday May 5 Saturday May 6.

The screening times are as follows: Friday: 6.30pm and 9.30pm; Saturday: 2.30pm, 6.30pm and 9.15pm

General manager of the event, Stuart Barber, said: “After the success of our Dirty Dancing cinema experience back in January, we wanted to bring another classic to life and Grease was the obvious choice. With so many show-stopping musical numbers, we’re ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ to making sure guests have an incredible time.

“We’ve got a lot of surprises planned for everyone - live performances, themed cocktails, street food and DJ sets, it’s going to be a lot of fun. So many people from around the world love Grease, myself included, and we can’t wait for them to experience it live!”

If you go along to this don’t forget to share pictures of you in your outfit with out readers. Send them to jean.fisher@jpress.co.uk