Tyler’s fund-raising fight

Fund-raisers hope a series of events being held this summer will prove to be real money-spinners for a schoolboy battling brain tumours.

Tyler Yates, 13, was initially diagnosed with a brain tumour on his first birthday and despite treatment, tumours have continued to grow.

He now has one on his brain stem and doctors have ruled out surgery.

But his mum Pam, who lives in Leigh, launched a fund-raising appeal which could pay for treatment in the USA.

More than £11,000 has been raised already and that could be given a real boost by events being held over the coming weeks.

From 10am to 4pm this Sunday, women are being invited to have their hair blow dried or curled for a £10 donation at Contour Hair Salon, on Bradshawgate in Leigh, where Mrs Yates works.

There will be glasses of prosecco, cupcakes and other food, as well as the chance to buy tickets for a raffle.

The event will move to The Lock, on Twist Lane, at 4pm, where there will be music by Dan Brereton and some of the proceeds from drinks will go to the fund-raising appeal for Tyler.

It will be followed by a family disco night at 7pm on Friday, July 14 at Leigh Miners Rugby Club.

There will be a children’s entertainer early in the evening and a singing duo and DJ later.

Other attractions will include a buffet, raffle, face painting and cakes.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children, or £25 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

On Friday, September 1, an event named Tyler’s Leigh Vegas Night is being held at Leigh Sports Village.

There will be a welcome drink and three-course meal, Elvis show, DJ and disco, casino tables, raffle and auction.

The event starts at 7pm and the dress code is smart.

Tables of 10 or 12 are available and tickets cost £25, with VIP tickets for £35 which offer premium seating and casino chips worth £5.

Tickets can be bought in person or via Paypal using tylersfightclub@outlook.com.

Mrs Yates and her colleagues also plan to take part in the inaugural Leigh 10k on Sunday, August 13 to raise more money.

She launched the appeal after researching alternative options and hopes to raise £100,000, which will pay for the treatment if they decide it is the best option for Tyler.

To find out more about the events go to www.facebook.com/TylersFightClub or make a donation at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tylersfightclub.