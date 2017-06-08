Turner Prize winner Mark bringing show

A Turner Prize-winning artist is bringing a major work to Leigh for an ambitious exhibition which also includes a trip into the borough’s history.

Internationally-renowned artist Mark Leckey’s exhibition Dream English Kid 1964-1999 AD will be on display at The Turnpike throughout the summer.

The piece, which centres on an ambitious video collage, is based on Mark’s experience of going to a Joy Division gig in 1979 and then finding amateur Youtube footage of the concert in 2015.

Mark, who is originally from the Wirral, then took a trip down memory lane and trawled through footage of adverts, music and TV shows he remembers from throughout his life and which can now be found on the internet.

The result is a record of landmark events in Mark’s life while bringing back to light things from the past which are remembered fondly.

The show at the Civic Square venue will be of particular interest to the borough’s art fans in August when Dream English Kid will be accompanied by showings of Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore, a video piece Mark created back in 1999.

Looking at British clubbing and sub-cultures, the piece includes lots of footage from the Northern Soul scene and a 1977 documentary made by Granada about Wigan Casino.

Mark will also work with young people from the borough while his work is on view at the Turnpike, bringing them to the gallery and helping them create their own responses to the piece.

Dream English Kid is coming to Leigh as part of the Liverpool Biennial’s touring programme.

Now living in London, Mark has become known for work including film, performance, sculpture and sound which often uses archives.

He won the prestigious Turner Prize in 2008 and has had work displayed in many major art galleries including MoMA in New York and venues in Brussels, Berlin, Los Angeles and London.

Dream English Kid 1964-1999 AD opens on Saturday and runs until August 26. Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore will be shown alongside it between August 1 and August 12.

The Turnpike is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm and entry is free.