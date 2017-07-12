Trucks carrying appeals for missing people

A local firm is helping to deliver fresh hope to the families of missing people across Greater Manchester.

Palmer and Harvey have placed large appeals on the side of their lorries that distribute across the city region and also Merseyside, as part of Missing People’s Delivering Hope campaign.

We hope to further raise awareness of missing people in the areas they were last seen, and deliver hope to families who are waiting for news about their loved ones Martyn Ward

Palmer and Harvey, the UK’s largest delivery wholesaler, has partnered with the UK charity to raise the profile of missing people across the country.

Posters of missing children and adults will be displayed on the sides of their vans that make daily deliveries to every UK mainland postcode, to gain maximum exposure.

Palmer and Harvey initially approached Missing People with the idea for how the space on their delivery vehicles could be used for social purpose, given their huge presence in towns, villages and urban areas across Greater Manchester.

Palmer and Harvey managing director Martyn Ward said: “We hope to further raise awareness of missing people in the areas they were last seen, and deliver hope to families who are waiting for news about their loved ones.

“We are delighted to be able to lend our assets to such a vital cause.”

Jo Youle, CEO of Missing People, said: “When someone is missing, it is almost always a sign that something is seriously wrong.

“One of the charity’s key focuses is to appeal to a missing person to let them know that we are here for them, as well as asking the public to share vital information.

“The Delivering Hope campaign will be instrumental in helping us extend the reach of our publicity appeals.”

In fact, as a direct result of the campaign, one of the missing people featured has already been found safe.

But others, such as Jack Stewart, are still missing.

Jack went missing from his home in Rochdale in February 2016.

His stepdaughter Rachenda Lowe said: “This campaign is a great way for us to reach people in the area where Jack was last seen who may not already have come across his appeal.

“Missing People’s support since the day Jack went missing has been so important to us. In order to encourage people to come forward with any information they might have, we need to carry on raising the profile of Jack’s appeal.”

Some 240,000 children and adults go missing every year in the UK.

You can help Missing People and its Delivering Hope campaign to reunite families by visiting missingpeople.org.uk for more information.