Tributes to man who died in town centre

Tributes have poured in for a man who died after falling ill in a town centre.

The man, who has been named locally as Chris Conlin, was rushed to hospital after suffering what police called a “medical episode” outside the William Hill betting shop in Bradshawgate, Leigh.

Messages of condolence quickly flooded social media, with many being posted on social media.

One resident Kirsty Sims paid her condolences by placing a bouquet of flowers outside a local Tesco store, which was reportedly one of Chris’s “favourite places”.

Another Facebook user Adam Hennings made an identical gesture, writing: “Put some flowers down for you mate, RIP Chris you won’t be forgotten.”

A Go Fund Me page has already been set up to help cover Chris’s funeral costs.

Stephanie Seddon, who started the fund-raiser, wrote: “Sadly today the news broke on social media of a beautiful young man Christopher Conlin aka Bower who tragically lost his life.

“Unfortunately Chris was at the time homeless and on our streets in Leigh in the freezing cold through no fault of his own.”

She added: “This Go Fund Me page is set up to ask everyone in our community to dig deep and help to give Chris a funeral from us.

“Everyone should at least have people who care, love in their lives and we must all demonstrate to each other to be kind and not judgemental. No homeless person should feel alone, nobody’s life is perfect.

“All donations will help towards Chris’s funeral via his family and will go to help his brother and others in the same situation by donating to the homeless project too. So please everyone while you’re in your beautiful homes, warm, have a heart and donate to look after one of our own. Please let something good come from the loss of Chris’s life and to give comfort to a broken family.”

Police were first called to reports that a man had fallen ill shortly before 3pm on Sunday, November 5.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a file has been passed to the coroner.

People can donate to the page at gofundme.com/4o2cjl4.