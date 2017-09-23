UPDATED: Police appeal for witnesses after elderly man is hospitalised in road collision

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a man in his 70s was in collision with a car in Atherton.

Police say a black Toyota Corolla was involved in an incident with a pedestrian crossing Bolton Road, at around 7.45pm last night.

Passers-by initially gave first aid to the elderly man before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The casualty was treated for extensive injuries to his pelvis and a broken wrist before he was taken to the Royal Bolton Hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the Corolla remained at the scene, which is close to Atherton railway station, and he has not been arrested.

Traffic officers closed the road, near the junction of Upton Road and Douglas Street for more than five hours, while they carried out their enquiries but it reopened in the early hours.

Pc Dermot Murray, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At this time, we’re supporting both the man and his family as we determine the events that have led up to him being in hospital.

“Dashcam footage is a really helpful tool in our investigations so I’m asking those in the area at the time who may have captured the collision to get in contact with us.

“We’ve already spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but are still trying to piece together the information to gain a fuller picture.”

Anyone with information should contact the investigation unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 1998 of September 22 or the Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.