All lanes have now re-opened following an earlier three-car accident on the M6 Northbound.

The accident happened at around 11.30am today (12 January) at junction 27 for Standish.

Traffic was stopped and a lane was later closed to allow emergency services to attend.

A 55-year-old man was transferred to Royal Albert Hospital in Wigan, say ambulance services.

The extent of his injuries is not known.