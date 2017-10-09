Delays after accident on M6 northbound

Two people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash on the M6, say ambulance services.

The accident involving a Suzuki and a BMW happened at around 8.45am on Monday, October 9 at junction 31a for Ribbleton.

Drivers reported delays after one lane was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to reports of a crash between a BMW and a Suzuki.

"The driver of the suzuki was taken to hospital with minor injuries and four other people in the Suzuki reported minor injuries."

The road was completely cleared by 10am, say police.