BREAKING: Man dies after being 'struck by train'

Police were called to a fatality after a man was "struck by a train" between Preston and Leyland.

Lancashire Police and British Transport Police were called to the incident at around 5.45 this morning.

A passenger who was on board the Northern Rail train travelling to Manchester Airport said: "The train stopped about five minutes after leaving Preston.

"We were then told there had been a fatality at around 5:40 and from there we have just been waiting around. There are around15-20 of us on the train.

"The area is covered with police and rail staff.

"We were told that we should be returning back to Preston at around 7.

"The passengers seem ok but the driver and conductor are distressed."

Network Rail have confirmed that the route is currently blocked.

In a statement to their website they say: "The emergency services are currently dealing with an incident between Preston and Leyland, blocking the line between the stations.

"This is causing delays of up to 60 minutes to trains between Preston and Bolton / Wigan North Western.

"There is currently no estimate as to when the line will reopen, however it is expected that disruption will continue until approximately 09:00."

The incident is affecting all routes through Preston due to congestion and trains not being able to get to the correct locations. the following services:

- Northern between Preston and York / Colne / Manchester Victoria, and also between Blackpool North / Barrow-in-Furness and Manchester Airport

- TransPennine Express between Glasgow Central and Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Airport, and also between Preston / Edinburgh and Manchester Airport

- Virgin Trains Lancaster / Glasgow Central and London Euston.

Buses are being organised to operate between Preston and Wigan/Warrington.