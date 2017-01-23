Top doc’s massive 33 per cent pay rise

Health bosses in Wigan have said a top doctor is worth every penny of his £90k salary following a significant pay rise last year.

The annual report of the borough’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) reveals chair Dr Tim Dalton received an increase of around £30k.

It should be noted that whilst Wigan Borough CCG is the biggest of the 12 CCGs in Greater Manchester, Dr Dalton is paid less than many of his GM colleagues Julie Southworth

The CCG has said the rise reflects Dr Dalton’s work within the taxpayer funded organisation increasing from two days a week to three.

It has also maintained strict regulations are in place to manage conflicts of interest regarding its Remuneration Committee given that Dr Dalton is a member of the salary setting body.

Regarding the processes of the committee, the CCG’s report states: “Any members who are personally affected by (salary decisions) are not included in any of the discussions or vote.”

The breakdown of salaries for the NHS organisation’s board reveals Dr Dalton’s was within the £65-70k band during 2014/15.

For 2015/16, this increased to a banding of £95-100k.

Julie Southworth, Director of Quality and Safety at the CCG, told the Wigan Evening Post Dr Dalton was an excellent chair and clinical leader and his salary was one of lowest among his Greater Manchester counterparts.

She said: “As chair, Dr Tim Dalton is the clinical leader for the CCG and for all the GPs across the borough.

“His contribution as the most senior doctor in our organisation is invaluable as it ensures that the services we design and commission meet the clinical needs of patients and makes the local NHS better for patients and doctors.

“For the first couple of years, Dr Dalton worked two days a week for the CCG and spent the rest of the week in his GP practice seeing patients.

“Given the challenging times facing the NHS in Wigan borough and nationally, the Remuneration Committee agreed that it would be beneficial for the CCG if he spent more time on CCG business.

“It was agreed that Dr Dalton would work at the CCG three days a week and his salary was increased accordingly; his hourly pay remained the same.

“It should be noted that whilst Wigan Borough CCG is the biggest of the 12 CCGs in Greater Manchester, Dr Dalton is paid less than many of his GM colleagues.”

CCG organisations were established in 2013 and are responsible for the planning of health care services across each local area.

Each has a non-independent remuneration panel similar to Wigan’s with regulations in place to deal with conflicts of interest.

Ms Southworth added: “The Health and Social Care Act 2012 and NHS England guidance sets out the rules and role for the Remuneration Committee of Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

“The Remuneration Committee makes recommendations on the pay, fees, pensions and allowances that can be paid to the senior employees of the CCG.

“Managing the conflict of interest inherent in members of the organisation approving its own staff pay can be challenging.

“But there are lots of rules and guidance set nationally to help us manage this and we follow these rules very carefully.”