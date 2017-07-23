Top bands to entertain the Leigh 10k crowds

A hugely-successful indie-pop group signed to a major label will play a hometown show as part of the first Leigh Community 10k.

The Lottery Winners will entertain runners and their supporters at the mass participation athletics event on Sunday, August 13.

The group was signed by music mogul Seymour Stein, responsible for the careers of the likes of Madonna, Talking Heads and The Ramones, after a performance in Liverpool in 2016.

The entertainment in the town centre will be a showcase of local talent, with Leigh soul-influenced pop singer Zoe Unsworth and popular Wigan band Stetsons Electric among the acts taking part.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH), the 10k’s official charity, is delighted such a high-profile local group will be playing on the stage outside Leigh Town Hall.

Fund-raising and events manager Maxine Armstrong said: “We are over the moon that The Lottery Winners have agreed to play at the first Leigh Community 10k. They are a fantastic local band who are really going places and will help us make the atmosphere really special on the day.

“More than 300 people have already registered to take part in the run which is three laps within the town centre. The route is flat so will appeal to runners hoping to get a coveted personal best but people are also more than welcome to jog or walk.”

The entertainment bill also features 12-year-old Leigh schoolgirl Natalie Kamhiriri, who stunned audiences at the hospice’s ball earlier this year with her singing influenced by the likes of Adele and Whitney Houston.

The Lowtones will be playing hits from the ‘60s while The Vicious Circle will be playing a blend of original and covers of songs by artists ranging from The Beatles to Green Day and The Arctic Monkeys.

The Leigh Community 10k has been organised through a partnership between Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, FCR Events, Leigh Harriers, Nectar Creative, the hospice and Wigan Council.

Funds will go towards the Counting On Care appeal to modernise WLH’s 14-bed in-patient unit and make it dementia-friendly.

Sign up at www.leigh10k.co.uk