Tickets on sale for Peter Kay Car Share charity screening

A charity screening of Peter Kay’s award-winning Car Share is to take place later this month to raise money for a Wigan dad of six who is battling against cancer.

After the enormous success of a similar showing of the first series of the hugely popular comedy the Bolton funny man is returning to the Blackpool Opera House once again, this time to premiere selected episodes from the second series, with all profits going to The Gordon Thorpe Appeal

Gordon with his wife Donna and their three children

The money raised will be donated to the family of the Standish businessman, who have launched a £50,000 appeal to fund treatment after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Last year Peter Kay held a Q&A evening again at the Opera House to raise funds for Polly Haydock, a Leigh mum who is also undegoing treatment for cancer in Germany.

Tickets priced £15 for the evening will go on sale tomorrow (Saturday) at 9am, priced at £15.00 each. There is a maximum of six per person.

Mr Thorpe’s family launched the appeal to help fund potentially life-changing treatment for their husband and father diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year after being told by doctors in this country that they were unable to operate but family have been given hope after discovering researching immune therapy treatment in Germany, which costs £50,000.

Gordon’s wife Donna has spoke about why they’ve chosen care in Germany and how Gordon’s illness is affecting the family:

“Our children know that daddy’s poorly, that he’s needing treatment to make him better, that’s all I want too, for Gordon to be better.”

