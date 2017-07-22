Three men hospitalised after car hits tree and wall in Leigh

Three men have been taken to hospital after their car hit a tree and front garden wall at a house in Leigh last night.

A Renault Clio car, travelling away from the Butts Bridge area towards the A580, left Warrington Road, at around 12.30am before colliding with the tree and the front wall between two semi-detached houses.

Four men were said to be have been in the vehicle and Leigh firefighters, who attended along with a crew from Atherton, offered immediate medical assistance.

Three of those involved in the crash, after being assessed by paramedics, were taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment. No details have yet been released of their injuries.

Crew manager Andrew Kopicki, of Leigh fire station, said: "We would appeal for motorists to take extra and allow more time for their journeys in wet conditions such as these."

The road was closed for up to 90 minutes while firefighters and police ensured the general area, surrounding the crash, was safe for other drivers.

An investigation is now understood to be underway by police. The tree was left at a 45-degree angle and the front wall was partially demolished by the impact.