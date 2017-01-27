The Andy Burnham column: ‘I am not Donald’s biggest fan’

So how was Trump Day for you?

It probably won’t surprise you to know that I am not Donald’s biggest fan. Given the number of anti-social noises he emits on a regular basis, Trump Day seems to me a pretty apt way of describing his arrival in office.

But, to be fair to the new President, I found parts of his inauguration speech better than expected. When you are surrounded by the massed ranks of the Washington Establishment, it takes a certain courage to take them on directly. But that’s what he did. Behind him as he spoke, there were a few awkward glances and shuffles.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost,” Donald pronounced. “Washington flourished - but the people did not share in its wealth. The Establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.”

These powerful words will have struck a chord with many. They could quite easily be applied to politics in our own country.

My 16 years in Parliament have shown me that, just like its counterpart in Washington, the Westminster Establishment is good at protecting itself. There have been countless examples where it is has ridden roughshod over ordinary citizens. Think Hillsborough, the Miner’s Strike or the on-going scandal of contaminated blood.

It is also true that, in the last 30 years, London has flourished while other parts of our country have struggled. This is because the vast majority of people who work in Parliament and in the Government live within the M25. Consequently, they devise national policies with London in mind which end up being foisted on the rest of us.

This is why I have put myself forward to be the first elected Mayor of Greater Manchester. I want to break this London-centric approach to politics. For the first time, we will get the chance to do things differently and develop policies that are right for us.

But, while I might share some of Trump’s analysis of what is wrong with US and UK politics, I have to say I profoundly disagree with his solutions.

Having promised to stand up for forgotten Americans, one of his first acts was to abolish “Obamacare” - a move which will deprive some 20 million of the poorest people in the US of access to health insurance. Trump is also pledged to repeal some of Obama’s gun laws. How on earth does he square that with his promise to “make America safe again”?

But it is his narrow, nationalistic “America first” rhetoric which worries me most. If the US turns inwards, there are real risks to the rest of the world. Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin will no doubt be emboldened to commit even more acts of aggression. The right-wing Israeli Government is already pressing ahead with the building of new settlements in what most people consider to be Palestinian territory. Trump’s plan to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem will be a red rag to many in the Middle East.

So dangerous times lie ahead. The next few months promise to be a rollercoaster ride as we live in dread of the latest incendiary tweet from the Oval Office during the early hours of the morning.

If you asked me to put money on it, I would bet that President Trump won’t last the four years. That’s because he just isn’t what he seems. He’s a fake. And, because of that, he represents everything people hate about politics.

When you think about it, there is something utterly ridiculous about a multi-billionaire who avoids tax claiming to be “anti-establishment”. This man is a fully paid-up member of the global capitalist elite that he now claims to despise.

Like any ruthless businessman, Trump knows how to deploy a clever marketing strategy and put on an act to get what he wants. That is how he has won the Presidency. But it is also why his superficially seductive words in Washington last Friday will ultimately ring hollow.

It is a reflection of people’s profound alienation from politics that they were prepared to vote for a man like Trump to send a message. In time, the American people will come to him for the see for the dangerous fraud that he is. The worry for the rest of the world is how much damage he can do while we wait for that to happen.

However you voted in the EU Referendum, I am sure most people would agree that the result has created uncertainty for our economy.

As we work out the details of what Brexit means in practice, there is a risk that potential investors will look to other places that offer more stability.

To guard against that, it is crucially important that Greater Manchester develops a clear plan for investment and growth over the next 20 years.

That is what the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework is intended to do. It seeks to designate the areas that will provide the new homes and the new jobs that we will need between now and 2035. If we fail to do that, we risk a planning free-for-all and that is the worst of all worlds.

So while I am clear that it is right to have a plan, I am also clear that the current one is not the right one. By designating a large number of green sites close to our main roads, it is too focused on larger homes and won’t solve Greater Manchester’s housing crisis.

If I am elected Mayor in May, I will order a radical re-write. I would like to see a substantial reduction in loss of Green Belt and a shift back towards developing our town centres first.

With the growth of out-of-town retail parks and Internet shopping, places like Leigh are not the retail destinations that they once were. However, they could be remodelled to offer attractive residential developments, with bars and restaurants to match. We need to breathe new life into our town centres and, if we were to put more of the homes that Greater Manchester needs there, we have a better chance of encouraging people to use public transport rather than their cars.

If we were to stick to the current Spatial Framework, I am worried that it will lead to struggling town centres surrounded by endless sprawl development and gridlocked roads. I am confident that we can do much better than that.

Forget Everton 4 Manchester City 0. The most impressive scoreline so far this year came last weekend at the Leigh Sports Village: Leigh 50 Wigan 10. Just read that again. Satisfying, don’t you think?!

Mark Taylor, who does some brilliant Twitter coverage of Leigh matches, sent the following tweet after Sunday’s match: “yes, yes it’s a friendly but Leigh could beat Wigan at tiddlywinks and there would be an open top bus parade up Bradshawgate.”

You know what, that’s not a bad idea. Now, where did I put that number for Jim Stones ... !