Talented Jaiden is ready to show he’s a teen star

A talented dancer is taking steps towards success after reaching the regional finals of a leading competition showcasing skilled youngsters.

Jaiden Sayer will compete in Manchester in the Teen Star contest on April 22 for a place in the national final of the talent search in London.

They kept saying he was a born dancer and just had to take it up Mum Linzi Sayer

Incredibly the 13-year-old has only been dancing for around two years but already studies at the Centre for Advanced Training Scheme (Cats) at The Lowry on Salford Quays.

He impressed the judges in the Teen Star auditions with his tricks and moves and is now looking forward to the three-minute showcase which will determine whether he makes it beyond the regional stage.

Proud mum Linzi said: “Jaiden does quite a free contemporary style of dance. It’s like freestyle but has a bit of ballet in it, some storytelling and a few tricks like aerials and backflips.

“He’s a bit nervous about the regional final but he’s also excited.”

Jaiden, who lives near Hindley, is also making his debut treading the boards at St Helens’ Theatre Royal this month as a dancer in the cast of pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

He first started dancing at a local studio before quickly graduating to learning in Horwich and then Manchester before ending up at The Lowry for advanced-level tuition.

He has also competed twice in different age groups at the World Freestyle Championships.

Linzi says his talent was obvious from quite a young age and he is now hoping to encourage more lads to explore their hidden dancing skills.

She said: “He was always doing flips and trips and using his trampoline from about the age of three. We actually took him to his first classes for gymnastics originally but they kept saying he was a born dancer and just had to take it up.

“He took it from there and he’s done a lot now in just two years.

“He would like to get more boys to dance. As you move up and get to a bigger stage you see more boys involved but at that age it’s not seen as cool.

“Jaiden’s had really good support and he’s kept going with it, but he would definitely like to encourage a few more lads to take it up.”

The Teen Star regional final is in Manchester on April 22. For more information visit www.teenstarcompetition.co.uk,