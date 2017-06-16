Street cordoned off after gas leak

A large section of a busy main road was cordoned off after a gas leak.

Cadent Gas were called to Lord Street in Leigh town centre at around 10.15am after picking up readings of gas at a nearby property.

Police and fire crews also attended the incident, but this is believed to have been as a precaution to get inside the property.

A spokesman for Cadent Gas confirmed that the gas supply has been capped off and the property and surrounding street is now safe.