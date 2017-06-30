Stars are out as town legends are honoured

Two of Leigh’s most successful sons have had their name set in stone outside the town hall in honour of their varied achievements.

Rugby league legend John Woods and leading businessman Richard Waterfield were honoured with their own stars in Civic Square.

John Woods and Wendy Lewis

Both men, their citation from Wigan Council says, have demonstrated a hard-work ethic and loyalty to Leigh over the years, establishing a strong following from local people as a result of their achievements.

Mr Woods’s rugby career saw many fans turn out for the statue unveiling last year outside Leigh Sports Village, which was crowdfunded to coincide with his 60th birthday.

Mr Waterfield is known locally for Waterfield’s Bakery based in Leigh. Most recently, he has been a member of the Wigan Forward Board, working closely with the council to support economic growth. He has also been heavily involved with Bedford High School, giving children an insight into business management.

Mr Waterfield brought his family with him to the event including his “own little star,” his grandson Isaac who was celebrating his first birthday.

Mr Woods was congratulated by another rugby legend Alex Murphy on getting his star.

Lord Smith said: “Instilling pride throughout the borough is something Wigan Council strongly believe in and feel it’s our duty to acknowledge those who have done this consistently.

“John and Richard may have led very different careers but they have both been tremendously successful in boosting community spirit both in sports and in business.

“The stars in Civic Square are a symbol of our appreciation.”

The borough’s mayor was among the VIP guests.