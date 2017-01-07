Staff and pupils raise more than £5,000 for hospice

Generous secondary school pupils have certainly gone the extra mile for charity by raising more than £5,000 for the borough’s hospice.

Westleigh High School put on a busy year of fund-raising activities to produce an extraordinary final total of £5,395.74 for Wigan And Leigh Hospice.

Highlights of the charity effort included the senior leadership team bravely agreeing to have custard pies thrown at them, pyjama walks around school and a Come Dine With Me-inspired lunchtime event.

The pupils handed over their impressive total to a representative of the Hindley-based charity at a special assembly.

Headteacher Carlton Bramwell said: “I am overwhelmed with the amount of money raised by our children.

“They are very creative in their efforts to raise money and their enthusiasm and pride in raising funds to help charities is inspiring.

“To raise over £5,000 is amazing and will help a lot of people within our local community at a time in their life when they most need it.

“Well done to all our students and thanks to the staff for participating in their fund-raising schemes.”

Westleigh High pupils threw themselves into devising a full and ingenious programme of charity activities, with one form alone raising more than £1,044 over the 12 months.

One form ran the marathon distance of 26.2 miles between them, a signed rugby shirt was raffled off during the year and the school’s Christmas fair added another £1,300 to the total.

Hospice fund-raising and lottery manager Maxine Armstrong visited the school to receive the money and told the pupils their efforts would fund places in the day hospice or arrange for people with life-limiting illnesses to be visited by the hospice in your home team.