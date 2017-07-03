Sporting stars come together to promote 10k

Rugby league stars from across the borough’s sporting divide have come together to encourage residents to give a charity 10k a try.

Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions captains Thomas Leuluai and Harrison Hansen pledged their support for the first Leigh Community 10k in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The two players proudly displayed the event’s slogan #run2gether, which is encouraging newcomers to get their trainers on and complete the challenge side by side.

The hospice is the official charity partner for Leigh’s own 10k, which is on Sunday, August 13.

The charity hopes as many people as possible will be on the start line to enable it to help more people in the borough with life-limiting illnesses.

To find out more or sign up, visit www.leigh10k.co.uk.