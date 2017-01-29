Splash out for charity and get fit at the same time

Swimathon, the world’s biggest annual fund-raising swim is back for 2017 and local swimmers are being encouraged to raise vital funds for Marie Curie.

The event will take place across the weekend of April 7-9 and is extra special this year as Swimathon will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.

In Wigan Total Fitness are the proud hosts of the event and are inviting people to contact the membership team on 01942 326800 or register to join them at their Swimathon event at www.Swimathon.org.

Swimathon began in 1986 as a pilot programme for swimmers in London only.

Since the launch of the annual event in 1988, nearly 700,000 participants have taken part and raised £46 million which has been distributed to 36 different charities.

Swimmers can challenge themselves to the 5k, 2.5k or 1.5k individual or team 5k or 1.5k distances and raise funds for Marie Curie.

Marie Curie Community Fund-raiser, Sophie Yate, said: “We’re looking for swimmers to help make this the biggest and best Swimathon yet. In 2015, 22,600 swimmers took part and helped raise a brilliant £1.9 million for Marie Curie – a fantastic achievement but one we are hoping to beat this year.”

Pictured above are members of the Total Fitness swimming crew at Marus Bridge.