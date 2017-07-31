Sparks fly when child puts keys in microwave

A family had a lucky escape after a child placed keys inside a microwave and turned it on.

Sparks started flying once the microwave was switched on by the five-year-old boy at the house on Thames Avenue in Pennington.

Luckily a smoke alarm alerted the family and they were able to get outside to safety.

The microwave was damaged, but a fire did not develop from the sparks.

Firefighters from Leigh were called at around 2pm today and carried out a safety check at the house.