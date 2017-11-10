Smoke pouring from window alerted resident to fire in her home

A bedroom was badly damaged when a blaze broke out in a house this afternoon.
A woman saw smoke coming from a window when she returned to her semi-detached home on Hillcrest Avenue, Westleigh, at around 3.30pm.
She discovered the fire and called the emergency services.
Firefighters from Leigh, Hindley and Atherton stations attended and spent two-and-a-half hours tackling the blaze and removing debris.
The bedroom was seriously damaged by the fire while other parts of the house were smoke-damaged.
Howard Denton, watch manager at Leigh fire station, said the probable cause of the blaze was smoking materials.
Crews gave fire safety advice to the woman and her neighbours.
