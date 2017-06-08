Six nurses face discipline date

Six nurses will face a major disciplinary hearing in London later this month.

Denise Bentley, Caroline Wellington, Deborah Travis, Joanne Thomas, Karen Conroy and Laura Bradbury will all appear in front of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The Observer understands this relates to the case of Platt Bridge man Paul Clegg, who died at Wigan Infirmary in 2010 and whose care was severely criticised by a coroner at his inquest. However, the NMC said the exact nature of the charges the six nurses face will not be known until they are read out when the hearing begins on June 26.

The organisation also stressed the allegations could be subject to change right up until the beginning of the hearing.

Mr Clegg’s relatives and friends welcomed the announcement of the disciplinary hearing but there were also questions as to why it is only now being held.

The hearing is scheduled for almost a month, with proceedings at the NMC’s headquarters in the capital tentatively scheduled to last until July 21.

Mr Clegg’s father-in-law Len Wallwork said: “This has dragged on a long time and I don’t know why it should be in London, why it couldn’t be more local.

“Independent witnesses agreed Paul could have been saved and I didn’t think they showed any remorse at the inquest. I’m very bitter about it to be honest.

“Paul was 40 years old and left behind a nine-year-old daughter. It’s had a bad effect on the family. It was absolutely ridiculous that he died.”

Michael McDermott, a close friend of Mr Clegg, said: “The Trust has been punished, it had to pay money out.

“The inquest clearly showed it was negligent in the care towards him.”

Coroner Jennifer Leeming ruled that Mr Clegg was neglected during his time at Wigan Infirmary at his inquest held in 2013.

She also hit out at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust staff, accusing them of being defensive when giving evidence and describing the contradictory accounts she received as “appalling”.

A statement from the Trust said: “WWL would like to reiterate its sincere apologies to Mr Clegg’s family.

“Since the inquest which was held in January 2013, a settlement of a claim has been reached.”