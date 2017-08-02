Scooter rider seriously injured after crashing into barrier

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered “potentially life-changing injuries” in a crash.

The 34-year-old man was riding a Pulse Lightspeed scooter which hit a barrier at around 2pm yesterday on Park Road, near Captain Lees Road, in Westhoughton.

We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident PC Ed Lister

He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

PC Ed Lister, from the police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are not quite sure what caused this collision, however what we do know is that a man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries as a result and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident and would ask that anybody with video contact police.”

Anybody with information is asked to call the police on 0161 856 4741.