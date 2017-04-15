School told it is still rated good

Education inspectors found improvements have been made at a primary school since their last visit.

Ofsted carried out a short inspection at Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Hindsford and found it had maintained its “good” rating from 2011.

Pupils said that writing lessons had improved significantly over the last three years and their work shows some very good writing Inspector Allan Torr

In a letter to headteacher Carrie Morrow, inspector Allan Torr wrote: “The leadership team has maintained and in some aspects improved upon the overall good quality of education since the last inspection.

“Leaders have made sure that pupils write for different purposes in different styles and in different subjects.

“Pupils said that writing lessons had improved significantly over the last three years and their work shows some very good writing.”

He found pupils were “happy and interested in their work” and their behaviour in lessons was “good”.

The school had identified more than a year ago that pupils were using homophobic terms and took action, the letter said.

A large-scale project around LGBT issues ended with Sacred Heart being asked to design emblems for the first Wigan Pride Festival and with the school receiving the Rainbow Flag from the Proud Trust.

Pupils’ attainment and progress in key stage two was “good” and the governing body was “knowledgeable and experienced”.

Few disadvantaged children attained a good level of development by the end of reception, but they were tracked well by teachers and received additional teaching to help them catch up.

The school’s website did not have all the information it should, including a precise analysis of the impact of some external funding and details of what each year group was studying.

The inspector’s recommendations for the school’s leaders included ensuring the pupil premium grant enabled more disadvantaged pupils to exceed expected standards and using the physical education and sport premium to get more pupils participating in competitive sport.