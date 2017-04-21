Safety warning after dog trapped in house fire

Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house after a blaze started in the kitchen.
The small dog was said to be lucky to be alive after the fire at a house on Bedford Gardens in Hindley this afternoon.
There was no-one in the semi-detached property at the time, but a neighbour raised the alarm by calling the fire service at 3.15pm today.
Crews from Hindley, Wigan and Atherton found the dog in a cage in the kitchen.
Craig Cubbins, crew manager at Hindley fire station, said: "It was really lucky it survived because the smoke was right down to the ground level."
The house was fully smoke-logged, but crews worked to make sure the fire did not spread further.
A faulty tumble dryer is thought to have been the cause of the blaze.
Mr Cubbins said: "It looks as though a tumble dryer has been left on unattended. I always stress the importance of not leaving electrical goods on while people are not in the house.
"It seems it was an old appliance so I would ask people to make sure that their electrical goods are in good working order and not to leave them unattended."
Almost Done!
Registering with Leigh Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.