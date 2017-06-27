Runner for drugs gang is jailed

A man is behind bars after being identified as a “runner” in an organised crime gang which flooded the streets of Blackpool with drugs.

Ryan Jones, 20, whose last known address was on Bolton Road, Westhoughton, was jailed for four years and four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He was one of 15 people involved in a Merseyside-based organised crime group known to drug users in Blackpool as “Scouse Macca”.